Frankenstein: Official Trailer And Creature Reveal Poster Released

Netflix released the official trailer and a "creature reveal" poster for Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of Frankenstein.

Article Summary Netflix debuts the official trailer and a new "creature reveal" poster for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation

The trailer provides the clearest look yet at Jacob Elordi as the Creature, while still keeping some mystery intact

Guillermo del Toro describes the film as not strictly a horror movie, distancing it from traditional monster tropes

Following its Venice premiere, Frankenstein receives generally positive reviews, sparking strong early reactions

It's always lovely when someone's passion project finally makes it to the big screen, and that is very much what Frankenstein is for Guillermo del Toro. It's a story he's been working on and making his way through throughout the various milestones of his life. Despite the many changes, del Toro has remained extremely connected to this material. The first teaser trailer was released at the end of May, and everyone was really excited to see what del Toro's version of the Creature would look like. We've seen some glimpses of the Creature, but Netflix hasn't exactly dropped a high-quality image yet. We received the official trailer the other day, along with a new poster, and we have more footage of Jacob Elordi as the Creature than we have before. However, things are still kept in the shadows enough that we can't see everything. Del Toro has stated that this isn't a horror movie, so perhaps the traditional trappings of keeping the monster hidden and the horror of the unknown don't apply quite as much.

Frankenstein made its debut at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August, and the reviews are generally pretty positive. However, the reactions do seem to be one extreme or the other, festival brain once again making its presence known, so it's going to be really interesting to see the reactions of critics who see the film and have more than a few hours to write a review.

Frankenstein: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. It will be released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

