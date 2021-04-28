Bonkers Trailer For Fried Barry Is Here, Hitting Shudder Next Week

Shudder continues to add interesting titles for us to view. On May 7th, we get to watch Fried Barry, a bonkers-looking film out of South Africa that sees an alien take over the body of a drug-filled slacker man and discovers all of the ills the people of Earth inflict on themselves and each other. The film stars Gary Green, Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael, Chanelle de Jager, Joey Cramer, and Jonathan Pienaar, and is the directorial debut of Ryan Kruger. You can see the wild trailer for Fried Barry down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fried Barry – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCu6ge0LLto)

Fried Barry Synopsis

"Fried Barry follows the story of a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex, and violence as Barry's alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind. The feature directorial debut from award-winning music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, the genre-pushing, acid-washed, sci-fi horror has been praised by critics and embraced by fans around the world. The film, which is a feature adaptation of Kruger's acclaimed experimental short by the same name, is produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger and executive produced by Nicolai Fuglsig (12 Strong). Williamson shares a story credit with Kruger, who serves as both writer and director. The expansive cast is led by Green alongside Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael (Shooter, Blood Drive), Chanelle de Jager (The Widow, Outlander), Joey Cramer (Flight of the Navigator), and Jonathan Pienaar (Blood Diamond, Roots)."

This may be one of those sleeper ones that sneak up on you. Don't let it. Fried Barry will be on Shudder next Friday, May 7th.