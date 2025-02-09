Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie: Celebrate With Some Minecraft Food In A New Poster

What would some good food for the big game look like in the world of A Minecraft Movie? Warner Bros. has dropped a new poster, so we can find out.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases new poster for A Minecraft Movie featuring Minecraft-style food for the big game.

The poster hints at the movie's playful, creative tone, as the release date approaches.

Marketing for A Minecraft Movie is lighter, as Warner Bros. focuses on upcoming spring releases.

Puppy Bowl promotions for other movies signal Warner Bros.' unconventional marketing strategy.

It kind of feels like Warner Bros. forgot that A Minecraft Movie is coming out in less than two months. We got a teaser and a behind-the-scenes video, but they've been pretty quiet so far. Maybe things will pick up in the next couple of weeks or so, but the studio is going to have to balance marketing this, Mickey 17, and Sinners, even if they aren't going for the same audience. Warner has a lot of releases in the spring season this year, and while that worked last year, the summer did them no favors. Warner wasn't among the many that announced any intention to have a big game spot. Instead, they are using the Puppy Bowl to promote Superman because of Krypto, which might be the smartest thing they've done in a while, but they have been dropping some digital stuff. We got a new teaser for F1 earlier today, and they dropped a new poster/graphic featuring a juicy slab of meat Minecraft style for us to enjoy during the big game.

A Minecraft Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey's Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

