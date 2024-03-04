Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: garfield

Garfield: New Trailer And 2 Clips Have Been Released…On A Monday

Sony released a new trailer and two new clips from Garfield...on a Monday morning because, of course, they did.

Article Summary Sony embraces Garfield's Monday blues with a fresh trailer and two clips.

New footage reveals Garfield's woes from vet visits to a wild adventure.

Chris Pratt voices the lasagna-loving Garfield alongside an all-star cast.

Mark Dindal's Garfield, jam-packed with humor, hits screens May 24, 2024.

There are a lot of big movies set to come out in May, but one that could sneak up on all of us and do well at the box office, if the movie isn't horrible, is Garfield. There is a reason that this cat is a pop culture icon, and it isn't just because he hates Mondays [even though we all hate Mondays]. 2023 was a fantastic year for animation as nearly every studio, save for maybe Dreamworks, had a major release that did well overall. It's unclear whether or not 2024 will be able to live up to the hype of 2023, but Garfield is one of the bigger entries. We have a new trailer for the film that was released today [on a Monday, of course, because if you're going to lean in, you might as well go for it] along with two new clips. One of the clips is the cold opening clip from the initial teaser with John getting hit with the cat distribution system, and the second is new footage with Garfield getting fat-shamed at the vet and showing all of us why he hates Mondays.

Garfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Garfield, directed by Mark Dindal, stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. The screenplay is by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds and is based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. It will be released on May 24, 2024.

