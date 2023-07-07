Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: ghost, Insidious: The Red Door, patrick wilson

Ghost Releases Cover Of Stay, Featuring Patrick Wilson, For Insidious

Insidious: The Red Door is out in theaters today, and Ghost has a new cover, Stay, featuring vocals from Patrick Wilson, over the end credits.

Ghost has released a cover of Shakespears Sister's 1992 song 'Stay,' which plays over the end credits of Insidious: The Red Door, in theaters today. It also features vocals from the director/star of the film Patrick Wilson. This is the second time the band has provided the credits song for a Blumhouse production, as they also provided the song 'Hunter's Moon' for the end credits of Halloween Kills. Apparently, as Wilson told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, he is a big fan of the band and went ahead and got them to do this song for the film as well. Check it out below.

Should Patrick Go On Tour With Ghost?

"In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell."

I actually really like this song. Wilson is no stranger to singing, having starred in plays and musicals, including the film adaptation of Phantom of the Opera, and has been nominated for Tony Awards. He holds his own with Tobias here, and while I have not seen the film yet, the tone of the song feels like it fits with the mood of the series.

Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters now. Ghost has been releasing covers from a new EP titled PHANTOMIME.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!