Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of The Film Lord Of Misrule

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the film Lord Of Misrule? All you need to do is follow the instructions below for a chance.

Follow and retweet us on Twitter/X with #BCLordOfMisrule to enter.

Contest closes on April 3, 11am PT. Don't miss your chance!

Open to U.S. residents only. Winners chosen randomly.

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the documentary Lord Of Misrule? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has given us a couple of copies of the film, which was released digitally and on Blu-Ray on March 8, so this is your chance to snag it for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCLordOfMisrule. You have until Wednesday, April 3, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Blu-ray copy of Lord Of Misrule. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

