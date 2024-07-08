Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Gladiator 2, gladiator ii

Gladiator II: First Poster Has Been Released, First Trailer Tomorrow

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for Gladiator II with the first teaser trailer set to be released tomorrow.

Article Summary "Gladiator II" teaser poster released, trailer drops tomorrow.

The sequel faces box office battle with "Wicked" and "Moana 2".

After two decades, Ridley Scott's anticipated sequel moves forward.

Star-studded cast includes Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

Back in April, we got our first look at Gladiator II during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon. While the tease trailers for the fall and holiday movies have started to come out, we hadn't seen anything from this movie until recently. We got some images from Vanity Fair, which are now on the official media site, and now we have the first poster as well. It isn't that surprising to hear that the first teaser trailer is coming out tomorrow. Recently, Universal shifted the release date of Wicked yet again, so now it is opening opposite Gladiator II and a few days before Moana 2. This film has a massive budget it needs to make back as well, so it needs all of the good press and hype it can get before November. We'll have to see how the teaser is received by the general public tomorrow.

Gladiator II Has Been In Development Hell For Two Decades

A follow-up to Gladiator is one of those movies where you're really unsure if this is a good idea, but it has been in varying stages of development since 2001. However, things fell apart in 2006, and it wasn't until over a decade later, in 2017, that things started to pick up again. It was officially greenlit in November 2018, and last year, it was announced that the script was complete. In January, we got word that Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal was in talks to star. Ridley Scott is back to direct the film with a script by David Scarpa, returning costume designer Janty Yates, and production designer Arthur Max. Scott is set to produce along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Since then, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinge, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas have all joined the cast.

We have a release date of November 22, 2024, and it appears that Gladiator II will be the official title.

