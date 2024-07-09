Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Gladiator 2, gladiator ii

Gladiator II: First Trailer And 6 Character Poster Have Been Released

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and six character posters for the upcoming Gladiator II. It will be released on November 22nd.

The sequel has weathered a tumultuous journey, with over two decades in development hell before finding footing.

Ridley Scott returns at the helm with Paul Mescal leading a star-studded cast including Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II is slated for a high-stakes November 22, 2024 release, aiming for blockbuster success.

Paramount Pictures has dropped the first trailer and six character posters for Gladiator II, and they didn't pull any punches when it came to showing footage. This was not a teaser; it was a full trailer and seemed to show a fair amount of the film. The song choice for the trailer, when the original soundtrack is well-known and beloved, and you're bringing back Hans Zimmer, is one of those baffling marketing moves that made sense to someone. Between the reported budget and the competition, Gladiator II can't afford to be mediocre in any sense of the word. It needs to be a critical and commercial success, full stop, or it might be the film that gets Paramount to accept a lowball deal from another studio. We'll have to see; November is always a crapshoot about who will end up "winning" the fight at the box office.

Gladiator II Has Been In Development Hell For Two Decades

A follow-up to Gladiator is one of those movies where you're really unsure if this is a good idea, but it has been in varying stages of development since 2001. However, things fell apart in 2006, and it wasn't until over a decade later, in 2017, that things started to pick up again. It was officially greenlit in November 2018, and last year, it was announced that the script was complete. In January, we got word that Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal was in talks to star. Ridley Scott is back to direct the film with a script by David Scarpa, returning costume designer Janty Yates, and production designer Arthur Max. Scott is set to produce along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Since then, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinge, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas have all joined the cast.

We have a release date of November 22, 2024, and it appears that Gladiator II will be the official title.

