Posted in: Movies, Review | Tagged: denzel washington, gladiator ii, paul mescal, ridley scott

Gladiator II Is Way Better Than It Should Be, Thankfully {Review}

Gladiator II doesn't do enough to set itself apart from the original. It justifies its existence but could have been better.

Article Summary Gladiator II lives up to its name with stunning action and performances from Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal.

Despite impressive visuals, the story is predictable and lacks innovation compared to the original Gladiator.

Ridley Scott delivers thrilling arena scenes, capturing beautiful and brutal fights that steal the show.

Great casting elevates Gladiator II, with standout performances, especially by Washington and Quinn.

Gladiator II has a problem. The first film is a modern classic in some circles, and though Ridley Scott is in the director's chair for the sequel, many are not sure it should exist in the first place. Thankfully for Paramount, while the second film does not ever reach the heights of that Oscar-winning original, it more than justifies its existence with well-done action scenes and great performances from Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. It mostly overcomes the simplistic story and is a perfectly entertaining time.

Gladiator II Is Not Going To Win Best Picture

The story of Gladiator II is as simple as it gets: Rome is dying, and former slave Macrinus (Washington) brings a stable of gladiators to the Coliseum to fight in games for the current rulers, Geta and Caracalla (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger). Among them is Lucious, who we know is the son of Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielson). He swore revenge on Rome's greatest general, Acacius (Pedro Pascal), for the death of his wife when Rome invaded his homeland. Little does he know that Rome's fall is already written and the part he will play in all of it.

After 24 years, you would think that a better story could be cracked if you were to do a sequel to Gladiator than "Son Returns and Claims His Destiny." That feels like a lay-up, and if you are going to go that route, you better execute flawlessly, and this does not. Scott is directing from a script by David Scarpa, who also wrote last year's Napoleon, also directed by Scott. This falls into the same traps as that film, with monologues going a bit too long and mysteries not working as hoped. Maybe audiences are dumber these days, but the trend of treating reveals in films like a big deal when the answers are in every trailer and write-up leading to release has to stop. One wonders what it would be like to sit in an editing room with Ridley Scott as you make suggestions on minor cuts, and he stares daggers at you and doesn't do it. Even if he knows that many cuts could make the film leaner and more cohesive, that is not his style. The longer, the better.

That being said, if he had cut anything off the fights in the arena, he should have had his knuckles whacked. What beautiful violence Scott can create when playing in this sandbox. Every fight scene is gorgeous, brutal, and even heartbreaking, just like in that original film. Even the ridiculous ones are so much fun. Sharks? Sure! This is peak Ridley Scott; just sand, swords, and blood. Every second he spends in the arena is perfection.

And his camera loves his cast. Gladiator II needed a strong lead, and Mescal will springboard off this like Russell Crowe did after the original. He is more visceral and snarky than Maximus, and that difference makes him stand on his own two feet in his father's shadow, not in the film, but through us, the viewer. Quinn and Hechinger are entirely unhinged, especially Quinn. He certainly seemed to be enjoying himself. But the standout is Washington, who is just on another level whenever he is onscreen. Maybe not at the awards level, but it could be in a year with few standouts.

This sums up Gladiator II perfectly. Ridley Scott is capable of reaching this level in his sleep, and while that would be many other directors' biggest swing, this is far from his best or most inspired. Entertaining, yes, but it's the lay-up everyone expected when this was announced. That it is good at all seems like the win here.

Gladiator 2 Review by Jeremy Konrad 7 / 10 While entertaining, Gladiator 2 doesn't do enough to set itself apart from the original. It justifies its existence, but after 24 years, it should have been better.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!