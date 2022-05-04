Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Posters, TV Spots, Images

The reviews are out for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and overall they are pretty good, but not great. If you are a fan looking to go into this with as little knowledge as possible, now might be the time to back off of the internet. Marvel themselves has revealed a lot in the last couple of days and if you're looking to know as little as possible, it might be wise not to watch any of the TV spots that are in this article. There are a couple of big confirmations and reveals that while they are going around Twitter, if you have managed to avoid them, we're not going to be the ones to spoil them here, so proceed with caution. Social media in general is a landmine of spoilers for this movie so if you've managed to avoid said spoilers so far, now might be the time to log off. We got some new posters, TV spots, and high-quality images to check out.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.