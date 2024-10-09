Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II: Making Of An Epic Featurette, 4 Posters, Tickets On Sale

Tickets for Gladiator II are now on sale, and Paramount Pictures has released a featurette teasing the epic scope of the film and four new posters.

November continues to look like the big month in terms of releases, and all of those big releases are not only vying for the limited amount of money we all have during a recession, but they all have massive budgets they are trying to make back as well. No one is in a more precarious situation than Paramount who has been having a hard time in the post-COVID years despite Top Gun: Maverick doing very well at the box office. The studio has failed to get big films out of the red more than it has succeeded, and it's become a running joke online that Paramount doesn't know how to market its excellent films, and they fail to find an audience at the box office. [See: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , and Transformers One, though that one guy is putting up a good fight on social media]. Gladiator II is the film Paramount will be pushing in November, and it's a film with a massive budget that needs to find an audience or the studio could be in trouble. As tickets go on sale, Paramount released a featurette showing the film's scope and where that reported $300 million went. We also got four new posters as well.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

