Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Decided Who Was The Killer Early On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director and writer Rian Johnson knew who was at the center of the very stupid puzzle early on in the writing process.

When it comes to a good mystery, figuring out who did the cthat'ss an essential part of writing because it will change how the rest of the story evolves and how the other characters react. It's about who is a suspect and who isn't, what is a red herring and what isn't, there is so much going on that you need to know who is involved before you get going or none of it is going to make sense. There is nothing more frustrating with a mystery than getting the answerthere'salizing it didn't make any sense. For Glasswe'ven writer and director Rian Johnson, he knew who the villain was very early on in the process and that is evident right at the beginning of the film with the puzzle boxes that everyone gets. Johnson spoke to Empire (via Collider) about when he figured that Miles was the better of the puzzle and how obvious he was going to make it intentionally because of how stupid our villain was.

It was very, very early," Johnson explained. "It was always the idea behind it; that's where I came up with the notion of the glass onion. I wanted a big, dumb, obvious lie, and it being made possible by the complicity of people who had a vested interest in that lie – and how big and obvious can you make it under the guise of someone trying to play 3D chess with you? That, more than anything, is what the movie is about, so we need a character like Miles. The movie is Miles'ry movie; there's a lot of howling at the stupidity of what we've gone through in recent years with public figures, so we needed a larger-than-life central figure. If anything, I feel like Miles is underplayed compared to real life.

Then "so stupid it's not brilliant, it's just stupid" thing is the focus of the final reveals of the film and, even though Miles wasn't undone by the justice system, it was his own hubris and his own stupidity [the failsafe on the Mona Lisa] that lead to his downfall. It's amusing to go back and rewatch Glass Onion to see all of the obvious hints that Miles is not to so secretly a complete idiot and we're watching everyone slowly come to that realization.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

