Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Teases More Mystery Movies In The Future

Knives Out took the world by storm when it was released in late 2019, but no one had more fun with that movie than writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig. The second movie in the unexpected franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to drop on Netflix later this month, and if you think that is the end, then you're in for a treat. When Netflix got the rights to this franchise, it came with the promise of a third movie, but if this interview with Johnson and Craig is anything to go by in Total Film, it sounds like they aren't planning on stopping making these movies anytime soon.

Rian Johnson Got Bit With The Mystery Bug

Johnson is an in-demand writer and director since he broke out of the indie scene and onto the mainstream in the last couple of years. Several major studios would probably love to scoop him up for something, and he is still saying that his planned Star Wars movies will happen someday. However, Johnson feels like as much as he thinks he should do something else after Glass Onion, he kind of wants to jump right into the third one because they are so much fun for him to make.

"I had for a while thought that maybe I should do something else first," he explained. "But the God's honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that's completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that's the most interesting creative challenge to me. So I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

It isn't just Johnson who is excited about this series and what it can do, but Craig as well. Craig was a little burnt out on franchise and series movies from the James Bond films, but when it comes to Johnson, the Knives Out universe, and Benoit Blanc? He seems pretty game to make this one happen and puts the onus entirely on Johnson.

"It might be [the next thing I do]," says Craig. "I don't know. It depends on how quick [Johnson] is."

We know we are getting a third Knives Out movie after Glass Onion, but Johnson is ready to keep this thing going as well as they enjoy themselves, and the mysteries remain unique.

"As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves…" says Johnson. "The second we feel like we're repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we'll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we're doing something new and surprising every time."

The early reactions to Glass Onion have been extremely positive so far and if this one is as good as the last one? Bring on the Knives Out movies, we'll take as many as you want to make, Rian and Daniel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It will play in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and will stream to Netflix on December 23rd.