Godzilla vs. Kong Delayed 5 Days, James Wan's Malignant Set for Sept

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have moved a couple more movies around and one of them is looking like it could be huge for the service. In the three days since the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong dropped, it has racked up 34 million views on youtube alone. The buzz for this movie went from almost nothing to massive with the release of one trailer which about the best that a company can hope for when it comes to releases. The hype must be good because they have decided to delay the movie five days to give it an even better chance at the box office. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has decided to move Godzilla vs. Kong from March 26th to March 31st to give it a better chance at doing well over the Easter weekend.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max didn't just move Godzilla vs. Kong but they also dated a movie as well. The new James Wan horror Maginent has also been dated for September 10th. Warner Bros. horror movies tend to do well at the beginning of September but we don't know anything about this movie yet aside from it being billed as "Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller." We will find out more this summer.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.