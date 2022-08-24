Goodnight Mommy Trailer Is Every Kid's Nightmare Come True

Goodnight Mommy is a new thriller coming to Prime Video on September 16th. Starring Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, and Peter Hermann, the film is directed by Matt Sobel from a script by Kyle Warren. When the brothers come to their mother's country home, they are told that she is wrapped in bandages after a recent cosmetic surgery. After increasingly bizarre behavior starts to unfold, they start to wonder if their mother is actually there at all. Man, that is scary to think about. Catch the trailer below.

Goodnight Mommy Synopsis

"When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother's (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages—the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery—they immediately sense that something doesn't add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her—things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't their mother at all. Goodnight Mommy, starring Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, and Peter Hermann, is on Prime Video on September 16th."

Can you imagine anything more terrifying than this scenario? My god, I hope that this is just some kind of swerve, of Goodnight Mommy might be the scariest film of the fall. Really great premise here, and great to see Naomi Watts back in the horror/thriller world. I really cannot wait for this one now, and this might just be one of my most anticipated films of the fall now. Goodnight Mommy is going to drop on Prime Video on September 16th, so in just a couple of weeks.