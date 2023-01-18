Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – James Gunn Would Work With Cast Again Director James Gunn has said that he would work with the cast members from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 again someday, maybe when he goes full-time at DC Studios.

It's not uncommon for directors to find people that they enjoy working with and then bring them onto multiple projects. It makes sense; when you're doing something as high-stress as movie making, it makes things easier when you know the people you're working with and can depend on them. Director and writer James Gunn isn't any different and has gotten very close to the cast and crew that he works with on his movies. You don't need to look any further than the pictures from his recent wedding, where most of the cast of Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were all there. Gunn is getting ready to close the door on his time at Marvel Studios, which he referred to as his "day job" to Empire, and take on a new position as co-head of DC Studios, which Gunn calls "a very healthy part-time job that's at least another 40 to 60 hours a week". The movie isn't shying away from the fact that this is also closing the door on this version of the Guardians as well, but Gunn has said that he is incredibly close with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast and would love to work with them again, maybe at his other job.

"This cast are like my family," he says. "I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again. … Probably at my other job."

There hasn't been a done of crossover with people playing both sides of the Marvel and DC game, but both Gunn and Kevin Feige have been vocal about how there isn't any rivalry between the studios despite fans trying to pit them against each other. While we likely won't see Dave Bautista jumping into another superhero role, he has been vocal about wanting to do more dramatic acting after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; maybe other cast members will get to explore the other superhero world and work with Gunn again in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.