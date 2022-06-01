Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adds Daniela Melchior

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has added yet another to its cast, as The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior in a small role. The film wrapped filming last month, and her casting was confirmed today by Deadline. Nobody knows who she is playing, though James Gunn himself threw water on the theory that she was playing Moondragon. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter will all star in the film though.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Fever Sweeps The MCU

The Guardians of the Galaxy are everywhere right now, and will be for the next year. The new ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in Epcot at Walt Disney World this week, featuring scenes with the entire cast. In July, most of the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, though nobody knows how big their roles in that film are. In the winter, we get The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, directed by James Gunn and filmed as production on Vol. 3 happened, and then next May we get Vol. 3's release. That is a whole lot of Starlord for the world in one year.

There are even more secret actors teased by Gunn appearing in this film as well, though not Keanu Reeves, as Deadline stated and Gunn confirmed. Who else could be in this? Personally, I hope it stays secret for as long as possible. I hate when this stuff is spoiled for me. You hear me internet? Stop speculating, and stop it right now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki , Daniela Melchior, and Will Poulter opens in theaters May 5th, 2023.