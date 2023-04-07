Lucasfilm Reveals Details And Directors For 3 New Star Wars Films We finally have some confirmed information about new Star Wars movies! Today, Lucasfilm revealed three directors and story details for three new films.

It finally happened. It seems like it has been half a lifetime when in reality, it has been just over three years since we last saw a Star Wars film on the big screen. The franchise, which was one of the defining blockbuster franchises, has been doing well on streaming, though. Perhaps the timing worked out for everyone involved considering that the last film opened in late 2019, and we all know what happened in 2020. Now we're in 2023, and it really does feel like we have recovered from the pandemic. Perhaps now is the time for Star Wars to start making its return to the big screen. However, the small cancelations and changes have made people nervous for weeks and months. Even if Lucasfilm was giving Star Wars a break on the big screen, the fact that there seemed to be nothing on the docket [or nothing of any substance] made even casual fans raise an eyebrow. The studio decided to ease some worries today during the showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe by confirming three more movies that are in development.

The most surprising thing about the three directors is now not surprising they are. What was surprising is that we got three new directors, but that doesn't mean we got a new trilogy. All three of these films take place across different timelines. We already knew that Sharmenn Obaid-Chinoy was working on a film, but it was nice to see it confirmed. It was even nicer to see that Daisy Ridley would be returning, and this would be a post-The Rise of Skywalker film. So far, we don't know anything else about other returning cast members. Last we heard from John Boyega, he had no desire to return, but maybe that will change. Oscar Isaac is a wild card, and Kelly Marie Tran needs to come back and be given all the good things in the world after what you wild animals put her through after The Last Jedi [which still rules, don't @ me].

James Mangold coming back is also not a big surprise; things must have gone well on Indiana and the Dial of Destiny, so it makes sense they want to work with him again. Mangold going back to the early days of the Star Wars universe tracks for what he seems to like, and it's cool that we have a show and television show exploring early Star Wars.

Finally, Dave Filoni is moving to the big screen. We all saw this coming, and it was only a matter of time after The Mandalorian. It also isn't surprising to hear that his film is to link to the shows that he has worked on, with the below release from StarWars.com saying it will "focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series." None of these films have release dates, and, at least that anyone is saying on socials, no one seemed to talk about Taika Waititi's film, which is fascinating. Unless I'm missing something from the various liveblogs and stuff on socials, it doesn't look like anyone brought it up, and early reports were saying that one was far in development. We'll have to see. Below is the full press release from StarWars.com about the three films:

"Today, during Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that three new live-action Star Wars films are on the way. Helming the movies are James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka), and Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face).

James Mangold's movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while Dave Filoni's will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order."