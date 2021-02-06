Sounds Like We Are Never Getting That Hack/Slash Movie Or Show

Hack/Slash was created in 2004 by Tim Seeley that instantly became every horror person I know's favorite comic book. I remember getting each issue and going with friends to the local Wing Stop and endlessly discussing the events of that issue. We bought every cover, everything we could find. Cassie Hack and her big lug friend Vlad and their journey across the country taking out slashers was a genius concept, and Monster Kids all over ate it up. Rumors of a film or TV show had us completely over the moon. But, as these things go, the project was put into turnaround, and to this day, there is hope it can happen. Sadly, according to this excellent interview with Seeley and various producers that tried to make Hack/Slash on Bloody Disgusting, it sounds like it is truly dead.

Hack/Slash Could Have Been Horror Royalty…Except It Is?

Seeley had this to say about where the project stands now: "I don't know! I get an e-mail at least once a week from directors, actors, talent agencies … there's always interest. It seems like that would be enough, I guess? There are people out there that want to do it. I just don't know what the political situation and the legal situation with it is right now. [Pre-pandemic], I had just had conversations about getting it going again, and writing a treatment, and all that sort of stuff. [After the pandemic], Hollywood got very worried about it. 'Is it worth it to pursue something? Is it more valuable not to?' It seems to me, part of the way things have shifted in the last nine months – and this is from an outsider – is that there's less value in making things and more value in holding onto assets. I think the studio approach to this now is 'Let's just own a bunch of stuff.' It's like having stocks. Making things, creating things, working … is not valuable. But having assets, collecting stuff – that is valuable. Again, it's the ultimate capitalist hellscape, and it seems like Hack/Slash is wrapped up in that."

What a bunch of BS. Hollywood can't get out of its own way nine times out of ten of what could have been one of the great properties in horror the last two decades. Or did it? While a Hack/Slash film or show would be incredible, nothing will top the comics themselves. They are going nowhere and will be enjoyed by us slasher fans for decades to come. It is a bummer not to see Cassie come to life, but at least for those of us who have been there since the beginning, nothing will compare to those initial years buying and supporting the book itself.