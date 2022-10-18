David Gordon Green Reveals Halloween Ends Aspirations

Halloween Ends is finally out in the world (specifically in theaters and on Peacock). Regardless of fans' polarizing responses, it has certainly become quite a topic of discussion one way or another!

Without delving into too much spoiler territory, Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green really attempted to bring a true sense of finality to this 40+ year story between two iconic characters – but in doing so, required quite a bit of retooling and feedback from the creative team, as discussed in a recent interview with EW. The Blumhouse Halloween trilogy director explains, "I screen movies a lot, from the very first assembly. I want to watch the audience as much as I'm watching the movie. I'm ping-ponging back and forth, trying to see when they're engaged and when they're not."

An Intentional Tonal Shift in Halloween Ends

In regards to the shift in tone, he also shares, "We were trying to do a little bit more of a modest, intimate ending. [Halloween Kills] was big and expansive and super noisy and aggressive, almost like an action movie at points, and I wanted this to return to the simple dramatic roots. But then there were times when I thought it just didn't play big enough, and I wanted some scope to it." The director elaborates, "We wanted something more grand, and [that became] the procession sequence. So the actual ending of the movie we came up with this summer, like two months ago, after we screened it a few times."

By the time the story ends, audiences are sure to have their own opinions, given the passionate fandom behind Halloween, which is also not lost on the franchise fan. Green tells the publication, "I've come too far with Laurie Strode, and I want to believe in her — I want to believe in her future."

Now that this incarnation of Halloween has ended, what was your takeaway from the less-than-popular conclusion of Blumhouse's promising reinvention?