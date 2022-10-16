Halloween Ends Leads Horror Takeover Of Weekend Box Office

Halloween Ends debuted at number one at the box office, though a little lower than anticipated, as horror has wholly taken over the box office. Out of the top ten, four are horror films, three of which spent time in the top spot. Halloween Ends is the latest, as it opened to $41 million, below projections for sure, but still a good start. No doubt this time that debuting on Peacock as well harmed this one. Universal did report that it is now the most-watched film or series in the history of the service. That doesn't matter to the box office, though, as you have to think they left the $10 million they are missing on the table. Expect a huge drop next week as well, as reviews were bad, and word of mouth is very negative.

Halloween Ends, Smile, Barbarian, Terrifier 2…Great Horror Season

Slipping to number two behind Michael Myers is Smile, still holding strong and adding $12.4 million. That brings its three-week total to a stellar $71.1 million and makes it the biggest hit of the fall so far. Third place went to Lyle, Lyle Crocodile with $7.4 million, fourth goes to The Woman King with $3,7 million, and rounding out the top five is Amsterdam with $2.9 million. Worth a special mention is slasher Terrifier 2, which is killing it in limited release, grossing $2,2 million so far.

The weekend box office for October 14th:

Halloween Ends- $41 million Smile- $12.4 million Lyle, Lyle Crocodile- $7.4 million The Woman King- $3.7 million Amsterdam- $2.9 million

Next week, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe changes as Dwayne Johnson marches Black Adam into theaters. No doubt at all that it will open number one; the only question is, how high will it go? I don't see $100 million, though early impressions are that the film is good. I'll peg it at $70 million.