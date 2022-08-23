Halloween Ends Hits Peacock Same Day As In Theaters

Halloween Ends will follow the same release pattern as Halloween Kills. Even though Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum steadfastly said that Ends would not do so, the final part of David Gordon Green's trilogy will debut on Peacock the same day as theaters, October 14th. Recently rated R, because this is a Halloween film, this is being billed as the final confrontation between Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Myers. This is also the final Halloween film Blumhouse is contracted to make, so everything about this franchise is up in the air after this one.

Halloween Ends, But Does Evil Die?

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting; it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all." Here is the final poster for the film.

Obviously, this is just a Universal decision to goose the numbers for Peacock, but still funny after how vehemently Blum said that this wouldn't happen. In any case, this film has a tall task ahead of it to make fans feel better about this trilogy after Halloween Kills, though I think they could stick this landing. We will all find out in October.