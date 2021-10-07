Halloween Kills: New Featurette Puts Haddonfield Center Stage

Another day, another Halloween Kills featurette released. This one puts the town of Haddonfield front and center, as Jamie Lee Curtis says, "This is the town's story." Mob mentality is a central theme of the film, as Michael's rampage continues. You can see the latest featurette down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – "A Look Inside" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9b3CS7SpWY)

Stay Tuned; I Am Sure ANother Halloween Kills Promo Will Be Here Tomorrow

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight."

Man, I want it to be next week so badly. I am just ready to watch this film already. I am hearing mixed things from people, fans, and critics alike. We will all find out together next week when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.