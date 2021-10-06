Halloween Kills Clips Are Online, Feature Laurie & Tommy Reuniting

Halloween Kills clips are now online, as we ramp up to the film's release in eight days on October 15th. Of the clips, fans will most want to see the one that features the big reunion of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Tommy Doyle, the kid she babysat when Michael went on his initial run of terror. Tommy is played by Anthony Michael Hall in this film, all grown up and running a support group in Haddonfield. We also get a longer look at the return of Lindsey Wallace from the last full trailer and Will Patton's Officer Hawkins, who it turns out didn't die in the 2018 Halloween as we all thought. Check out the clips below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HALLOWEEN KILLS | 2021 | Clip "Laurie finds out Michael Myers is alive" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDVDRvuoPJI)

Halloween Kills Needs To Just Be Here Already

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HALLOWEEN KILLS | 2021 | Clip "Lindsey and two kids at a playground" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWDHsJF19rA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HALLOWEEN KILLS | 2021 | Clip "I'm the one that needs to kill it" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc3WuGGBB-Y&t=1s)

Man, I want it to be next week so badly. I am just ready to watch this film already. I am hearing mixed things from people, fans, and critics alike. We will all find out together next week when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.