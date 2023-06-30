Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, haunted mansion

Haunted Mansion: 10 Character Posters Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Now that tickets for Haunted Mansion are on sale, we have ten tarot card inspired character posters and they are pretty cool looking.

July is shaping up to be an interesting movie in terms of releases, but if there was an underdog that isn't the frankly incredible Joy Ride, it's Haunted Mansion. It's going up against some big films, and there is a chance that it could crash and burn pretty hard. We'll have to see since some positive reviews could really help this one. Now that tickets are on sale, we have started to get a bunch of new posters. We have new posters of the entire cast, which look like tarot cards. I know nothing about tarot, so I don't know how accurate these are, but they are really well-done posters, and it's nice to see some posters that aren't just blobs of CGI messes on the screen. These would be lovely as an actual set of prints or cards. I'd put them in a binder; keep that in mind, Disney.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion will appear in theaters on July 28. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!