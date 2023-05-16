Haunted Mansion: New Trailer Spotlights The Not-So-Happy Haunts we have a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Haunted Mansion, which teases the not-so-happy haunts of the film. It will be released on July 28th.

The summer blockbuster season is packed with a ton of movies from pretty much the beginning of May to the middle of August. Several movies will get lost because there is simply not enough time for people to see all of the films, and people are wondering if Haunted Mansion will be one of the ones that gets lost. From what we know, the people behind the camera put a ton of love into this film and have made it evident that they want this to be a homage to one of the rides at Disney with one of the more devoted fanbases. However, when you're going up against Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, and Barbie, something has to give. We'll have to see, but we got the official trailer for Haunted Mansion and a new poster.

The ride has always been a mix of lighthearted humor and a much darker tone, and it does look like the Haunted Mansion movie is also trying to walk that line. The ride did so by essentially slicing the ride in half and having one half scarier and the other side lighter. That is evident in the humor we see on screen, but some of the designs of the ghosts that this trailer is teasing show off that this could be genuinely scary for young kids.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion will appear in theaters on July 28. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.