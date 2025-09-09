Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, paul thomas anderson

One Battle After Another: Tickets On Sale, New TV Spot, And Poster

Tickets for Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, One Battle After Another, are officially on sale. We also have a new TV spot and poster.

Article Summary Tickets for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another are officially on sale nationwide.

A brand new TV spot and IMAX poster have been released, offering fresh footage and story hints.

Early reactions on social media praise the film as one of the year's—and decade's—best releases.

Marketing remains mysterious, focusing on the film’s atmosphere rather than revealing major plot points.

Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, One Battle After Another, has officially premiered in select cities and areas that Warner Bros. has deemed worthy of activating press screenings. The reactions to the film are out there on social media for those who are interested, but right now everything is extremely positive, with many calling it one of the best movies of the year and possibly the decade. Anderson usually hits home runs, but this has the potential to be insane. Tickets are officially on sale, and we have a new TV spot and an IMAX poster. The marketing still hasn't done a very good job of explaining what this movie is about, and instead has presented the overall vibes we can expect. While that is a lot of fun, people are broke as hell, and people might not be willing to take a chance on a film based on vibes alone if they don't know much about it. The TV spot is giving us more, and we got an updated one-pager with some story details, but it's still pretty minimal. There is a happy medium of showing people what a film is about without spoiling the entire thing, and very few creative teams can rely on their name and not much else to get people in theaters.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

The revolution has begun. One Battle After Another only in theaters and IMAX September 26.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes One Battle After Another, written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them director of photography Michael Bauman; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters on VistaVision, 70mm film and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

