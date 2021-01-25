Lovecraft Country's Misha Green Will Write/Direct the Next Tomb Raider

We haven't heard much about the sequel to the 2017 version of Tomb Raider in recent years. MGM got the rights and said that they want to make another one, but the last we heard was in October when the former director Ben Wheatley provided an update saying, "It's kind of in the mists of COVID at the moment in terms of what's going on. … Video games have trouble crossing back into cinema because they are born out of the cinema, but the magic sauce is interaction, which you're then removing back out of the game to put it back into a film. That's the trick the back and forth of it, and that's why it's been very hard to make things successful." The next day the movie was delayed indefinitely, and we haven't heard anything since. However, it looks like they are heading in a new direction. According to Deadline, Misha Green, the creator, and director of the fantastic Lovecraft County, will be making her feature film debut when she directs and writes the next Tomb Raider film. Star Alicia Vikander is set to return.

The previous movie came out in 2018 and grossed about $250 million at the worldwide box office, and had mixed critical reactions. Tomb Raider wasn't a flop, and it wasn't a hit, and it was one of those movies that everyone forgot about a month later for better or for worse. However, the sequel has been in development since that first movie came out and they have remained committed to it even as the IP changed hands from Warner Bros. to MGM. MGM needs another franchise now that Daniel Craig isn't going to be James Bond anymore, and who knows when they are going to make another one of those. Green is a huge get for the franchise, and seeing Lara Croft through the eyes of WOC is going to be absolutely awesome. The next Tomb Raider currently doesn't have a release date.