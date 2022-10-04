Hellraiser's New Pinhead Talks Stylistic Changes for the Character

In just less than a week, the new Hulu adaptation of the Clive Barker original horror gem Hellraiser will get a new interpretation – reviving the violence for a new audience. While the franchise has primarily followed the blueprint of the Pinhead character, most notably played by Doug Bradley, the upcoming film now aims to shake things up, which was recently teased in the film's official trailer.

A New Hellraiser Film Needs A New Pinhead Look

One of the most intriguing changes to come from the new Hellraiser (directed by David Bruckner) includes a gender swap for Pinhead, who is now depicted as a woman and played by star Jamie Clayton. In a recent interview with Inverse, Clayton delved into some of her Pinhead aspirations and the official direction, telling the publication, "I wanted to bring something completely new and fresh to the character. I didn't want anybody to compare my performance to previous performances, which I think is why they wanted to cast a woman. It takes the burden off the audience because it makes the comparison harder."

Regarding the star's ability to pull from personal experiences, she explained, "I've been through a lot of shit in my life, so I really brought all of the torment, the pain, the anguish, the loss, the suffering, the joy, and the sensuality, all through the discussions that I had with David about what the Priest's intentions were, why she was doing what she was doing at any given moment, why she would ask a question she was asking."

The Hellraiser actor later divulged, "I mean we would do one take, and then another that was a complete 180. I would do one super angry and then do it like she was hungry for sex and blood. So there was time to explore. I stayed in therapy the whole time we were filming. It was dark!"

Hulu's return to the dark horror classic franchise Hellraiser kicks off on October 7, so make sure to check it out!