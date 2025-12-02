Posted in: Movies | Tagged: alice eve, indie movies, los angeles, Matthew Daddario, Michelle Danner, romantic comedy, starstruck

Starstruck: MIchelle Danner's LA RomCom Now in Production

Indie director and acclaimed acting teacher Michelle Danner has begun production on her 9th feature, a Los Angeles romcom called Starstruck

Independent film director Michelle Danner has started Principal Photography on her latest feature film, Starstruck, a modern Romantic Comedy with a unique Astrological twist. Starstruck is Danner's ninth directorial project, following on the heels of her latest success, Miranda's Victim (available on Hulu), The Italians (available on Amazon), and the upcoming film Under The Stars.

Starstruck follows Advertising Executive Kevin Hayes as he suddenly has to follow his horoscope to the letter to get his life back on track. Care to bet things don't go as he planned at all? It's a romantic comedy, so expect hilarity and shenanigans to ensue. Nothing too edgy, though. This is a fun romp for all the family, the type of smaller, intimate feature that families can watch but the studios rarely make anymore. Michelle Danner continues to fight the good fight in bringing these movies out on an indie budget. Starstruck is also that increasingly rare beast – it's shot and set in Los Angeles at a time when production has been moving out of the city and into other parts of the country.

Director Michelle Danner said, "This movie is about faith and believing in signs in your life. After these last few years, being entertained and watching a light, fun, character-driving Rom-Com with great comedic situations and dialogue is what I believe we all need."

Starstruck is produced by All In Films, comprising of Michelle Danner, Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri. It's written by Billy Khouri, the Director of Photography is Pascal Combes-Knoke, and stars Matthew Daddario, Alice Eve, Rob Estes, Josh Bowman, Doug Jones, Jennifer Grant, David Leluise, Nadji Jeter, with Lauren Tom and Billy Zane.

A renowned acting teacher and co-founder of the Creative Center for the Arts (formerly known as Edgemar Center for the Arts) and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, Danner's list of students has included Christian Slater, Gerard Butler, Seth MacFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, and Zooey Deschanel.

