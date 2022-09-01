Hellraiser: First Looks At Jamie Clayton As The New Pinhead

Hellraiser debuts on Hulu in a little over a month, and finally, today, we got our first official looks at the film, including Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. The franchise reimagining, directed by David Bruckner, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, is not a remake; as Bruckner told EW today, "This is not a remake," says the filmmaker. "I just didn't think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It's too much its own thing, and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe." Check out the images below. I have to imagine a trailer is coming any day now.

Hellraiser Synopsis

"Hellraiser," a reimagining of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7. A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's "The Night House," along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer. In "Hellraiser," a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

The Hulu film joins a planned series at HBO, but with everything going on over there, who knows where that stands? David Gordon Green, Michael Dougherty, Mark Verheiden, and Clive Barker are all involved in that one. Barker is also a producer for the relaunched Hulu film. Odessa A'zion ("Grand Army," "Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,") will also star, alongside Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why," "Ratched,"), Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "ER,"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "Love, Simon,"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Into the Dark"), Aoife Hinds ("Normal People," "Anne Boleyn,"), and Hiam Abbass ("Blade Runner 2049," "Succession.").