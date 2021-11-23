Henry Cavill Shares His Narrative Hopes For Future Superman Films

Whether or not Henry Cavill is going to be hanging up his cape or remain active as Superman has been a massive mystery – leaving fans with a gut feeling that Cavill's incarnation was potentially complete. More recently, the actor finally offered his hopes to bring life to another Superman film in the future, just on the heels of a DC multiverse refresh where many characters' place in the comic book films appears to be ambiguous.

In a new interview between Cavill and GQ, the Man of Steel star followed up that idea with a hint about where he'd like to take the role next. He explains, "I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman's early stages of his journey first. We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman. And if he were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman, I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. And it's still something that I am very keen to flesh out."

Despite Man of Steel's almost $700 million profit in the box office, a (constantly) discussed sequel never came to fruition, leading to the Batman and Superman match and two versions of Justice League. Because of Cavill's reference to the story, it's clear that he has his own idea of where the character fits within the live-action DC lore and actively hopes to revisit a complicated Superman.

For now, we'll have to just appreciate upcoming DC standalone films, including The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom – as well as future HBO Max exclusives, centered on characters like Batgirl, Blue Beetle, Zatanna, and more.

Do you think that Cavill could actually reappear in future DC titles as Superman?