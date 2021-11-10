Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain

Henry Cavill is doing the rounds for the return of The Witcher next month, but he has so many irons in the fire right now that there are a plethora of rumors he has to address in any interview he does. In a new one with The Hollywood Reporter, which is excellent, and you should read it, he touches on Bond rumors: "It's an honor to even be part of that conversation.", to even possibly who he would want to play in the MCU. We highlight those comments and some great ones about his unfinished business with the Man of Steel below.

Henry Cavill Would Make A Great Captain Britain

First, though, he discusses how cool it would be to play Captain Britain, which I am sure caused Kevin Feige to pick up his phone immediately: "I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone's doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet, and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."

Most excitedly for me, he desperately wants to play Superman again. Henry Cavill is a great Superman, and the fact that Man of Steel did not get a direct sequel is a travesty. I love his connection to Clark, and from these comments, you can tell that if they called him tomorrow, he is in at the drop of a hat: "There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity," Henry Cavill says. "The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don't think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn't choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That's the choice he made in that moment, and he'll never do that again. There's an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"