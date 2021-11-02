EXCLUSIVE: See A Clip From New Thriller Hide And Seek

Hide And Seek is a new thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jacinda Barrett, Sue Jean Kim, Mustafa Shakir, and Joe Pantoliano from director Joel David Moore. The film is a twisty story about a brother seeking out his brother after the death of his wealthy father to figure out their new inheritance. What they discover however is that their family has been harboring deep, dark secrets that threaten to unravel everything he holds dear. BC is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Hide And Seek down below.

Hide And Seek Synopsis

"Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the intense psychological thriller filled with shocking twists and turns. After the death of his wealthy father, Noah seeks his outcast brother to make amends and share the family fortune. But the family harbors a dark secret and a series of cryptic clues will lead Noah on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most."

Man, this might be the most twisty film of the year. More jump scares than I expected as well, and anything that gives me serious Talented Mr. Ripley vibes is alright in my book. If you have not seen the trailer for the film, you can also see that down below as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hide And Seek Official Trailer (2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfl33EHdWAM)

It has been a little while since we have had a really juicy psychological thriller to sink our teeth into, but Hide And Seek looks like it may just provide us with one. The cast is top notch, and the film looks gorgeous. Look for this to be a sleeper this fall and winter. Hide And Seek will be in theaters, on digital and On Demand beginning November 19th.