HIM Soundtrack Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records has put the soundtrack and score from Universal's upcoming sports horror film HIM up for preorder.

Features tracks by Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and more emerging hip-hop artists.

Original score composed by Bobby Krlic, packaged on double LP “Blood Splattered Team Uniform” colored vinyl.

Release includes exclusive artwork by Trenton Doyle Hancock and an 11"x11" art print in deluxe packaging.

HIM is one of the most anticipated horror films of the fall, and Waxwork Records has wasted no time getting the soundtrack and score up for order. The soundtrack to the film features Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and more. The score is also included in the release from composer Bobby Krlic. All the tracks are spread across two LPs, featuring "Blood Splattered Team Uniform" colors. This release is set to ship in November and will run you $40. You can see the jacket art by Trenton Doyle Hancock and get more details on the release down below. You can preorder the release right here.

HIM Waxwork Records Release Details

Waxwork Records is proud to announce the release of HIM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, in collaboration with Monkeypaw Productions, Loma Vista Recordings, and Universal Pictures. This exclusive edition features standout tracks from various artists alongside an original score by Bobby Krlic (Midsommar, Eddington). The soundtrack stands as a work of art in its own right—conceived with the depth and intention of a producer's record, and assembled with the precision of a studio album. In addition to Krlic's score, the release features contributions from an all-star lineup including Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and more. Waxwork Records is thrilled to release HIM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring:

The Soundtrack Album featuring Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and many more

Score Album by Bobby Krlic

2xLP "Blood Splattered Team Uniform" Colored Vinyl

Artwork by Trenton Doyle Hancock

Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging

11"x11" Art Print

Below is the tracklist for the album:

¯\_( ツ )_/¯ – Marlon Wayans Lemonade – Gucci Mane The Combine – Bobby Krlic Live That Life – Maxo Kream Goin' to The League! – Bobby Krlic Shook Ones, Pt. II – Mobb Deep Find Your Own Way to Glory – Bobby Krlic Tip Toe – Tierra Whack Swim (feat. MAVI) – Guapdad 4000 Party on the Westside (feat. Larry June) – LaRussell & Mike & Keys Cameron Cade – Bobby Krlic One And Only Him – OG DAYV Dead Body Alert – Bobby Krlic GOAT – Sampa The Great All the Glory… All the Defeat – Bobby Krlic Italy – Maglera Doe Boy & ONDELIVE The Physical – Bobby Krlic CUT UP – Ovrkast. Bill Russell – Koran Streets Elsie – Bobby Krlic AIGHT? – Carl Angelo Discipline – Bobby Krlic Real Killers – Bobby Krlic Blitz – Jean Dawson The Opposite of a Mascot – Bobby Krlic USFF Theme – Bobby Krlic Killing Spree – Bobby Krlic Him – Denzel Curry

