HIM Soundtrack Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records
Waxwork Records has put the soundtrack and score from Universal's upcoming sports horror film HIM up for preorder.
HIM is one of the most anticipated horror films of the fall, and Waxwork Records has wasted no time getting the soundtrack and score up for order. The soundtrack to the film features Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and more. The score is also included in the release from composer Bobby Krlic. All the tracks are spread across two LPs, featuring "Blood Splattered Team Uniform" colors. This release is set to ship in November and will run you $40. You can see the jacket art by Trenton Doyle Hancock and get more details on the release down below. You can preorder the release right here.
HIM Waxwork Records Release Details
Waxwork Records is proud to announce the release of HIM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, in collaboration with Monkeypaw Productions, Loma Vista Recordings, and Universal Pictures. This exclusive edition features standout tracks from various artists alongside an original score by Bobby Krlic (Midsommar, Eddington). The soundtrack stands as a work of art in its own right—conceived with the depth and intention of a producer's record, and assembled with the precision of a studio album. In addition to Krlic's score, the release features contributions from an all-star lineup including Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and more. Waxwork Records is thrilled to release HIM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring:
- The Soundtrack Album featuring Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, and many more
- Score Album by Bobby Krlic
- 2xLP "Blood Splattered Team Uniform" Colored Vinyl
- Artwork by Trenton Doyle Hancock
- Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging
- 11"x11" Art Print
Below is the tracklist for the album:
- ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – Marlon Wayans
- Lemonade – Gucci Mane
- The Combine – Bobby Krlic
- Live That Life – Maxo Kream
- Goin' to The League! – Bobby Krlic
- Shook Ones, Pt. II – Mobb Deep
- Find Your Own Way to Glory – Bobby Krlic
- Tip Toe – Tierra Whack
- Swim (feat. MAVI) – Guapdad 4000
- Party on the Westside (feat. Larry June) – LaRussell & Mike & Keys
- Cameron Cade – Bobby Krlic
- One And Only Him – OG DAYV
- Dead Body Alert – Bobby Krlic
- GOAT – Sampa The Great
- All the Glory… All the Defeat – Bobby Krlic
- Italy – Maglera Doe Boy & ONDELIVE
- The Physical – Bobby Krlic
- CUT UP – Ovrkast.
- Bill Russell – Koran Streets
- Elsie – Bobby Krlic
- AIGHT? – Carl Angelo
- Discipline – Bobby Krlic
- Real Killers – Bobby Krlic
- Blitz – Jean Dawson
- The Opposite of a Mascot – Bobby Krlic
- USFF Theme – Bobby Krlic
- Killing Spree – Bobby Krlic
- Him – Denzel Curry