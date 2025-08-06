Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: HIM, jordan peele, universal

HIM Gets A New Trailer From Universal As A Reminder It Is Out Soon

Universal released the full trailer for the football horror film HIM this afternoon. The film will be released in theaters on September 19.

HIM features Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox, and Tyriq Withers in a twisted journey of ambition and fame.

Produced by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, HIM blends sports drama with psychological horror.

The new trailer reignites anticipation for one of the fall's most intriguing major horror releases.

HIM is a new horror film about which little was known before CinemaCon. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack. Justin Tipping directed it from a script by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson produced it. Most people will be interested because Peele is involved, but the concept speaks to me, and the trailer released today is very good.

HIM Could Surprise This Fall

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect). HIM stars former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

Many may have forgotten that this film is being released in the fall, but this trailer is a good reminder that it should be one of the more highly anticipated major releases of the fall.

HIM will release in theaters on September 19.

