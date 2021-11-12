Hocus Pocus 2 Image Debuts For Disney+ Day, Sanderson Sisters Are Back

Hocus Pocus 2 has begun filming, and today the first image from the film was released for Disney+ Day. Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Crown Lake"), Belissa Escobedo("Don't Look Deeper"), Tony Hale ("Arrested Development," "Veep"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Sex Education"), Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen join Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Ted Lasso), as new additions to the cast. Featuring the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to the roles they made famous in the 1993 original, it will see release in 2022. Doug Jones will also return. Anne Fletcher is directing, from a script by Jen D'Angelo. All we know about the plot so far is that three women bring the Sanderson Sisters back to life by accident in modern-day Salem. Check out The Sanderson Sisters below!

Hocus Pocus 2 Should Bring Em All Back

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," says director Anne Fletcher when the project was confirmed earlier this year. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

It really is crazy to see how big this film has become now. Hocus Pocus is a cottage industry all to itself; if you go into a Spirit of Halloween this year, you might actually think you walked into a Hocus Pocus store instead. In any case, they better be bringing back more than just the Sanderson Sisters. If they don't, fans might riot and cancel their Disney+ subscriptions. Well, probably not, but they wouldn't be happy.