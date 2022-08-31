Kevin Costner's New Film Horizon Adds Four More To Cast

Kevin Costner is gearing up to film a passion project of his, a film titled Horizon. We already know that Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campbell Bower will star in the movie, and today four more were added to the growing cast. Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, and Michael Rooker are also on board. Production is gearing up in Utah for a start any day now, so expect many more casting announcements. Costner wrote the script with Jon Baird. This is the first of a planned trilogy from Kevin Costner, who steps behind the camera to direct for the first time in over 20 years. Deadline had the casting news.

Kevin Costner Looks Pretty Invincible Right Now

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue, from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land and the determination and, at many times, the ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. "I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry's finest and inspiring storytellers," said Worthington when he was announced. Miller also chimed in, lauding Kevin Costner with praise. "I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it."

Costner is on a hot streak yet again, all thanks to mega-hit Yellowstone with Paramount and the universe that encompasses. Now that production is starting on this film, Horizon announcements should start pouring in by the droves now.