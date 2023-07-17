Posted in: A24, Fortnite, Games, Horror, Movies, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, Talk To Me

Horror Film Talk To Me Releases Special Fortnite Creative Game

You can play a new game in Fortnite Creative right now tied to the film Talk To Me before the movie comes out on July 28th.

Altitude Media Group has revealed a brand new marketing campaign for the upcoming A24 horror film Talk To Me, as they have made a new game in Fortnite Creative. This is straight-up just a promotion for the film, as they have taken elements from it and incorporated it into the Deadpines: Zombie Survival game, found in FC. The new content is officially live this morning for anyone to play as you'll take on hordes of zombie-like creatures trying to survive. We got more info on the game for you below.

"The Talk To Me takeover puts the player into the heart of the movie's story centering around a mysterious embalmed hand that allows the holder to commune with the dead – with terrifying consequences. Talk To Me follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They soon become hooked on the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Mimicking the themes of the movie, Fortnite players battle through torrential rain and lightning to enter a haunted house and experience a terrifying fusion of supernatural horror and fight to survive combat. Replicating Talk To Me's eerie atmosphere, the game features notable scenes from the movie, including the Séance Room and Hospital, both filled to the brim with the soul-sucking undead. The ultimate challenge awaits outside the haunted mansion where players embark on an epic boss fight, and the few victorious survivors are rewarded with coveted loot and XP."

"The Talk To Me integration fits seamlessly into the highly popular Deadpines: Zombie Survival game where the objective is to eliminate hordes of zombies, achieve high scores and complete speed-runs and missions, and gradually uncover the spooky story behind the town of Deadpines. The game integration, in-game advertising, and marketing campaign were devised by Havas Entertainment. The integration was brokered in collaboration with gaming marketing specialists, Livewire Group. The Talk To Me integration was developed and built by metaverse game developer Gamefam, which created, owns and operates the Deadpines game, which first launched in October 2022. The Deadpines UGC Fortnite game has reached more than 17 million gamers worldwide and regularly trends in the Fortnite Discovery tab for most engaging games. Available to play for free on Fortnite via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile, and tablets, the Talk To Me campaign is expected to reach more than one million people globally for the duration of the integration's availability until 13 August."

