Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Reflects on Series End; New Finale Previews

For fans of The CW's Supergirl, Kara's (Melissa Benoist) journey ends tonight (at least for now) as the long-running Arrowverse ends its run after six seasons. But if you think the show's going out quietly then we wonder what show you've been watching over the last few years. In the two-episode, two-hour finale, a final showdown with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) & Lex (Jon Cryer) finds the fate of a child's life (and the world) on the line; add to that Alex (Chyler Leigh) & Kelly's (Azie Tesfai) impending nuptials and you can see how Kara isn't going to have a ton of time to sit back, relax & reflect when "The Last Gauntlet" & "Kara" debuts. Now, we have a look at two new previews of what fans can expect, followed by a new featurette focusing on Benoist's thoughts on the series' final run.

In the following previews, Alex and Kelly have an emotional moment in the midst of the mayhem; for the fate of everyone and everything, it's a final showdown between Kara, the Super Friends, Lex & Nyxly:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19: "The Last Gauntlet": THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR "SUPERGIRL" – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and a teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 20: "Kara": THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Series Finale Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNQefCiY-IQ)

And in the following featurette, Benoist reflects on how it feels having now reached the point where the final episode will be hitting screens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Melissa Benoist: Reflecting on Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHRT7LSIG1k)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).