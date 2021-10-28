House of Gucci: New Trailer and 5 New Character Posters

While The Last Duel came and went without making an impact on pretty much anyone, Ridley Scott's second movie of 2021 is looking like it very much won't be the case. House of Gucci has been raising eyebrows since the first trailer and looks dropped a few months ago and is right at the top of a lot of people's must-see lists. The first trailer looked really good, and Lady Gaga can tell me about her lack of ethics literally anytime she wants. This second trailer shows off some more story points, new footage and gives us a better idea of what we're getting into, and it looks awesome. We also got some new character posters in the final month leading up to the film's release with the new trailer. If this one is good, we're probably going to see it earn some Oscar gold next year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HOUSE OF GUCCI | Official Trailer #2 | MGM Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGNnpVKxV6s&ab_channel=MGM)

SYNOPSIS: House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. It will be released on November 24th.