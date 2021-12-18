How Spider-Man No Way Home & Venom 2 Mid-Credit Scenes Work Together

Spoilers, obviously. Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers. Okay, so, two films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, with two mid-credit scenes that seem to be at odds with each other. Can we join up the dots? Maybe. In Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, at the end of the movie, Venom talks to Eddie Brock about the symbiote hive mind having access to information across symbiote, across the multiverse. And Eddie Brock and Venom suddenly jump universes from one coastal holiday resort to one in the MCU where they get to see J Jonah Jameson announce that Spider-Man is Peter Parker. And Venom seems to have some familiarity with this Spider-Man, even when Tom Holland plays him.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the spell is set. We understand that characters with the knowledge that Peter Parker is Spider-Man before the big J Jonah Jameson reveal are drawn in across the multiverse by Doctor Strange's spell that has gone wrong. Giving us Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Elektro, Sandman, the Lizard, and the two Spider-Men from both those versions of the franchise, played by Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, all in the MCU. And giving us a real The Three Doctors vibe.

But in the mid-credit scene, we see Eddie Brock with Venom in that coastal resort, getting a potted history of the MCU by the barman. The assumption is that Venom and Eddie Brock were also taken by Doctor Strange's spell and – as with the others – are sent back when Doctor Strange does the thing that he does. But also dropping off a little Venom goo behind for a future Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. Why that goo wasn't also covered by the spell is not explained. But neither is how Venom of Eddie Brock could have been summoned at all if they didn't previously know Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

The only assumption one can make is that Venom is attached to a hive mind of symbiote across the multiverse, as they say, that this includes the Venom and Eddie Brock of Spider-Man 3 – even if everyone really wants to forget that film. When accessing the multiverse Hive Mind to show Eddie Brock something, Venom triggered a memory of Spider-Man from that universe's Venom – and at that moment, Venom and Eddie were snapped to the MCU by Doctor Strange's original ballsed-up spell. And this is why the image of Spider-Man – any Spider-Man – is familiar to Venom at that moment.

You have to play a little mind-Jenga to get there. But if anyone has any other explanation as to why Venom jumped universes and was then sent back – and maybe even how Venom was able to leave some of themself behind, I'd love to hear it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on general release from Marvel, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is available for streaming.