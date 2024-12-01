Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Marvel Comics, Movies | Tagged: Donny Cates, kevin feige

Donny Cates Let Kevin Feige Know About Appropriate Galactus Credits

Donny Cates let Kevin Feige know about appropriate Galactus credits, as well as Knull and Thanos while he's at it.

Article Summary Donny Cates calls out Kevin Feige over Galactus, Knull, and Thanos design credits.

Fortnite's Galactus inspired elements in Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

Galactus in Fortnite is based on the version by Donny Cates and Nic Klein.

Donny Cates subtweets about his comic book contributions and design credits.

With the Fortnite game going through one of its Marvel Comics phases with Galactus, a video with Kevin Feige from this year's D23 has re-emerged, where he says that he shared clips of Galactus from Fortnite to the people behind the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie for inspiration.

And here's the video clip from when Galactus did indeed destroy Fortnite Island. And the version of Galactus that Epic Games chose to use, rather than the classic version created by Jack Kirby.

It has been noted, that the Galactus seen in Fortnite is the version of Galactus that was created by Donny Cates and Nick Klein for the Thor comic book. And that maybe the movie team should just read the comic books instead. That may of course not actually be what Kevin Feige meant, he could well have been talking about the elemental scale of the character in the game, but it probably couldn't hurt, could it?

Donny Cated subtweeted the following, which might have been relevant… "This galactus design is by @NicKlein from our Thor run. Knull and the spiral and wings and all that was designed by @RyanStegman in our Venom run. King Thanos was designed by Geoff Shaw in our Thanos Wins arc. Feel free to use this post if you need to in the future. Kthx." I am sure we will, Donny, I am sure we will.

Donny Cates and Nic Klein kicked off their run with an introduction to the Black Winter, a terrifying threat that caused the destruction of the universe that came before the Marvel Universe we know and love. Only Galactus has ever survived an encounter with the Black Winter. And to save all of existence, Thor must team up with the Devourer of Worlds to face the Black Winter in battle… But something is wrong with Mjolnir. What will it take to hold on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse?

