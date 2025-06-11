Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer's New Poster Has 90's Vibes

The new poster for I Know What You Did Last Summer is here, and it is giving us all the '90s vibes. The film opens on July 18.

Article Summary I Know What You Did Last Summer drops a new poster packed with nostalgic '90s vibes before its July 18 release

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt return alongside a new cast for Sony’s latest franchise revival

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for Do Revenge, brings fresh excitement to the slasher series reboot

Competition is fierce as the film opens alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and Fantastic Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer has released a new poster, and to be honest, the '90s vibes that it is giving off are doing it for me. For the first time, I feel a little excited about this. Starring in the Sony reboot are Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and also returning Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Trying For Those Scream Dollars

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. Directed by: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Story by: Leah McKendrick & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Screenplay by: Sam Lansky & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Produced by: Neal H. Moritz, Executive Producers: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Jackie Shenoo, Karina Rahardja.

I am interested in this because of Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Her pitch for this apparently blew Sony away, which piques my interest. The amount of '90s flair Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer. I really am not sure why they are bothering with this one, as I can't believe there are that many people who hold this in high regard. For now, it feels very much of its time and is not something that needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it. The release date is doing it no favors, as it opens around Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Oof.

I Know What You Did Last Summer opens in theaters on July 18.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!