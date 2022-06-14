Hunger Games: Songbirds & Snakes Adds Five To Cast

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, added five to the cast this afternoon. Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; while Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11. Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth star. Francis Lawrence is behind the director's chair. Deadline had the casting news.

Hunger Games Returns November 17th, 2023

"The prequel is set years before Coriolanus Snow comes to power as the tyrannical President of Panem. The 18-year-old Snow (Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake."

This should begin ramping up production very soon; also, expect more and more casting announcements in the coming weeks. The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, so Lionsgate has a lot riding on this adaptation. Hopefully, it can elevate the source material a little bit better than the last two Hunger Games films did.