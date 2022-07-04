I Know What You Did Last Summer Coming To 4K Blu-ray
I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 slasher pic with one of the best young casts of the 90s, is getting a 4K release. Sony will put the disc out on September 27th. The film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Johnny Galecki. This year marks 25 years since it was released. The two-disc set will feature a brand new 4k restoration of the film, Dolby Atmos audio, and a bunch of previously released material, save for one thing. There will be six new deleted scenes and an alternate ending. Below is the cover for the release and the full features list.
I Know What You Did Last Summer 4K Details
"Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an accident on a winding road, four teens make the fatal mistake of dumping their victim's body into the sea. Exactly one year later, the four friends' deadly secret resurfaces as they're stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for more than just an apology…"
Special Features and Technical Specs for the 4K release of I Know What You Did Last Summer:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- ALL-NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + original 5.1 track
- NEW: Six Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending
- My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie
- He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson
- Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- Feature presented in High Definition
- Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio
- Filmmakers' Commentary
- Director's Short Film: "Joyride" with Optional Commentary
- "Now I Know What You Did Last Summer" Featurette
- Music Video: "Hush" Performed by Kula Shaker
- Theatrical Trailer