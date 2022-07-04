I Know What You Did Last Summer Coming To 4K Blu-ray

I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 slasher pic with one of the best young casts of the 90s, is getting a 4K release. Sony will put the disc out on September 27th. The film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Johnny Galecki. This year marks 25 years since it was released. The two-disc set will feature a brand new 4k restoration of the film, Dolby Atmos audio, and a bunch of previously released material, save for one thing. There will be six new deleted scenes and an alternate ending. Below is the cover for the release and the full features list.

I Know What You Did Last Summer 4K Details

"Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an accident on a winding road, four teens make the fatal mistake of dumping their victim's body into the sea. Exactly one year later, the four friends' deadly secret resurfaces as they're stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for more than just an apology…"

Special Features and Technical Specs for the 4K release of I Know What You Did Last Summer:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

ALL-NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + original 5.1 track

+ original 5.1 track NEW : Six Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending

: Six Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie

He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Feature presented in High Definition

Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio

Filmmakers' Commentary

Director's Short Film: "Joyride" with Optional Commentary

"Now I Know What You Did Last Summer" Featurette

Music Video: "Hush" Performed by Kula Shaker

Theatrical Trailer