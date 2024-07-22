Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Camila Mendes, Do Revenge, I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Cast Revealed

Looks like six names have been added to the cast of the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot dated for theaters on July 18th, 2025.

Article Summary Cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot revealed for July 2025 release.

Madelyn Cline and Camila Mendes among new talent; original stars set to return.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's fresh direction may reignite 90's nostalgia.

The franchise aims to move beyond its Scream clone origins with new take.

I Know What You Did Last Summer has a cast. Madelyn Cline ("Outer Banks"), Camila Mendes ("Riverdale"), Sarah Pidgeon ("Gotham"), Tyriq Withers ("Atlanta"), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) are all in talks to star, according to THR this afternoon. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are also expected to have roles in the film. It is being directed by Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The first two films in the series were released in 1997 and 1998. A third film in the franchise that I assume they would completely ignore and pretend it didn't happen was released in 2006. Ditto the 2021 Amazon Prime Video eight-episode series. The film will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025, so Sony is moving pretty fast on this.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Again

The sole reason I am interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, which perks my ears up. The amount of 90s flare Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Let's face it; really, this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much like it's time and not something that really needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!