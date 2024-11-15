Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: Ice Age 6

Ice Age 6 Replaces An Untitled Star Wars Movie In 2026

Disney has removed an Untitled Star Wars film, set to be released December 18, 2026, from the release schedule and replaced it with Ice Age 6.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars projects face uncertainty after post-pandemic re-evaluation.

Ice Age franchise, revived by Disney, aims to capture holiday audiences in theaters.

Blue Sky Productions' Ice Age returns after Disney shuttered the studio following the Fox acquisition.

It's genuinely starting to feel like history is repeating itself at Lucasfilm. When it was first announced that Disney had acquired Lucasfilm, there were a bunch of announcements, and it sounded like Disney wanted to release a Star Wars movie every year from now until global warming ends the world. However, it was becoming pretty clear that while audiences were okay showing up to many Marvel movies, they weren't quite as keen on Star Wars films, and things need to be readjusted. Then, 2020 happened, and Star Wars took an extended hiatus from the big screen and became a huge pillar of Disney+.

Now, Star Wars is looking to return to the big screen, and the number of announced projects keeps growing like before the pandemic, which threw a wrench into the plans. Several untitled Star Wars movies were on the release schedule, but it was very unclear how far along some of these projects were. Now, it sounds like things are moving slower than we thought because Variety has announced that the untitled Star Wars movie that was initially set to be released on December 18, 2026, has been removed from the schedule. Disney isn't leaving that spot vacant, though; they are releasing Ice Age 6 on that day.

Ice Age 6 was officially announced to be in production at D23 Brasil earlier this month, and major cast members were set to reprise their roles. The franchise was the flagship series of Blue Sky Productions, an animation studio initially under 20th Century Fox but shut down during the Disney acquisition. The Ice Age movies have made a ton of money, and it's pretty clear that Disney believes they still have a major audience out there if they are willing to give the film a December release date. Or maybe that was the only film ready to slide into that release date at the last minute. Either way, Star Wars movies are once again becoming a nebulous thing that may or may not exist. At least we have some TV shows.

