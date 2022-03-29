Ice Age: Scrat Tales Trailer Shows Off Six New Animated Shorts

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a new six episode series of shorts starring the popular character from the franchise and coming to Disney+ on April 13th. In these new shorts, we get to see how Scrat will be as a daddy, as a little baby Scrat stars alongside him. Disney+ released a new trailer for the shorts today, which you can find below.

Ice Age Is Always Good For A Laugh

Discover the nuttiness of parenthood. Ice Age: Scrat Tales starts streaming April 13 on Disney+. "Ice Age: Scrat Tales" is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the "Ice Age" adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn. Featuring the vocal talents of Chris Wedge (Scrat) and Kari Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers.

All those years ago, watching that first Ice Age movie, if you would have told me that it would become a huge franchise and be as beloved as it has become, I would have laughed at you. Sure, these films and such have always been good for a laugh, but to have the stature it does in the public consciousness is mind-blowing to me. Scrat is actually a big reason for that, so hey, a series of shorts starring this guy are probably a great idea. I am sure I will end up watching them, as someone who has a nine year old, and I will laugh at least three times. I don't know, it just boggles my mind that Ice Age is still a thing we are doing.