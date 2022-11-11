I'm Totally Fine Review: Bell & Morales Soar in Grounded Sci-Fi Comedy

Science fiction isn't usually at the top of the list when people think of heart-warming tales of loss and grief. The indie film I'm Totally Fine exemplifies the theme of enjoying the little moments through its principal characters, Vanessa and Jennifer, played by Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales, respectively. The film follows Vanessa, who had hopes and dreams with her best friend and business partner, Jennifer, before it was tragically cut short due to an accident. Now mourning her loss, Vanessa is left on her own with party arrangements she couldn't cancel and a mysterious extraterrestrial who takes a familiar form.

Why "I'm Totally Fine" Hits All the Right Notes

Directed by music video guru Brandon Dermer and American Dad! writer Alisha Ketry both tell a grounded story with a perfect blend of comedy and absurdity. Both Bell and Morales, who have strong backgrounds in comedy, have such strong organic chemistry together. Any humor generated comes from their charisma as performers play it as straight as can be. In a film like this, it would be so easy to manufacture bits for the sake of comedy, but all the motions between alien Jennifer and Vanessa. Morales can easily go into slapstick to generate cheap laughs, but instead, the quirks don't distract from her and Bells' overall narrative. Bell is allowed Vanessa to go through and represents all the stages of grief, loss, and reflection.

Supporting cast members Kyle Newacheck and Harvey Guillén help fill the time but are not central to the story. Though we get a look at the glimmer of Dermer's experience in music videos in a sequence between Guillén, Bell, and Morales dancing to Papa Roach's signature hit in "Last Resort." While the sci-fi elements are more of formality, it helps reinforce the themes to remind audiences to "enjoy the little things in life." For anyone looking for quality escapism or something therapeutic, you can hardly go wrong with I'm Totally Fine. The film, which also stars Cyrina Fiallo, Blake Anderson, and Karen Maruyama, is currently in theaters, digital, and on demand.

I'm Totally Fine Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales have such an organic chemistry in the touching sci-fi comedy, "I'm Totally Fine." The laughs are are never forced or over-the-top to take away from the film's overall themes. Director Brandon Dermer and writer Alisha Ketry are fortunate to have such veteran talent around to help them in their debut feature work so well. Credits Director Brandon Dermer